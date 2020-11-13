Jane Lynch Just Shut Down This Friends Rumor Once and For All

Related : Jane Lynch Talks "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" & 2020 Emmys at Home

The rumors can finally stop, once and for all.

During a virtual Nov. 12 interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Jane Lynch addressed questions from fans and was asked about that years-long Friends rumor.

The eager fan asked, "Jane, are the rumors true you auditioned for Phoebe for Friends back in the day? And are there any other huge parts you remember auditioning for in the ‘90s?"

"I never auditioned for Phoebe before," the Emmy-winning actress confirmed. "I've seen that before but that never happened."

Of course, fans know the iconic role for Phoebe ultimately went to Lisa Kudrow, but Jane did end up appearing on Friends in its final season as realtor Ellen.

While on WWHL, Jane revealed the one "heartbreaking" part she didn't end up getting.

"In the ‘90s, you know what, I auditioned for the movie A League of Their Own in Chicago and Rosie O'Donnell ended up getting the part," she explained. "But I auditioned like I had to play baseball, the whole thing. I didn't get it. It was heartbreaking."