Jane Lynch Just Shut Down This Friends Rumor Once and For All

During a virtual interview on Watch What Happens Live, Jane Lynch answered the Friends rumor that’s plagued fans for years. Scroll on for the details!

By Mona Thomas Nov 13, 2020 1:36 PM
The rumors can finally stop, once and for all. 

During a virtual Nov. 12 interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Jane Lynch addressed questions from fans and was asked about that years-long Friends rumor. 

The eager fan asked, "Jane, are the rumors true you auditioned for Phoebe for Friends back in the day? And are there any other huge parts you remember auditioning for in the ‘90s?"

"I never auditioned for Phoebe before," the Emmy-winning actress confirmed. "I've seen that before but that never happened." 

Of course, fans know the iconic role for Phoebe ultimately went to Lisa Kudrow, but Jane did end up appearing on Friends in its final season as realtor Ellen.

While on WWHL, Jane revealed the one "heartbreaking" part she didn't end up getting.

 "In the ‘90s, you know what, I auditioned for the movie A League of Their Own in Chicago and Rosie O'Donnell ended up getting the part," she explained. "But I auditioned like I had to play baseball, the whole thing. I didn't get it. It was heartbreaking." 

The 60-year-old Weakest Link host also starred in the Emmy-winning Amazon Prime series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, where she plays Sophie Lennon. E! News caught up with Jane back in September to dish on what she loves most about playing the complex character. 

"That she's two different people basically," she explained. "She's the caricature character as the comic who is the housewife from Queens and of course she's this very elite—fancies herself as erudite, kinda almost like a baroness."

During the virtual 2020 Emmy Awards, the hilarious show raked in seven nominations. In 2019, Jane took home a much-deserved victory for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series. 

Watch the video above to see Jane reflect on her career and more!

