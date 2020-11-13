Why You Won’t Want to Miss Katy Perry’s Performance at the 2020 American Music Awards

Related : Katy Perry Poses in Bra & Underwear for Postpartum Selfie

This baby mama is gonna own the night like the 4th of July.

Katy Perry is set to make her grand return to the stage after giving birth in August. She'll give her first postpartum performance at the 2020 American Music Awards on Nov. 22, dick clark productions and ABC announced on Friday, Nov. 13.

You won't want to miss the show, which will feature the world premiere performance of her song "Only Love" from her newest album Smile. The album dropped over the summer, just two days after she welcomed baby Daisy Dove Bloom with partner Orlando Bloom.

This year's American Music Awards also coincides with another big landmark for Katy: the 10th anniversary of her debut of "Firework" at the 2010 show.

Since then, Katy has really ignited the light and let it shine. "Firework" was nominated for record of the year at the Grammys and won the coveted MTV VMA Video of the Year award.