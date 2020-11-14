BENEE Breaks Down Her Very Big Year

E!: Do you think what you're experiencing in COVID, with virtual and electronic collaborations, will enable more collaborations in the future and make it easier for artists to collaborate?

B: I would say so. I kind of realize how easy it is to get someone to send you a track. I mean, it does take time, but it's not that hard. You just record it and you can send a file, which I think is so brilliant. You don't have to be in the same place at the same time as anyone. So, yeah, it's definitely the future, maybe, for some people who can't travel, you know?

E!: You've started your own label. Tell me about what you hope to achieve with it?

B: Well, I started it very, very recently. I've only just announced it, and I'm working with this woman called Trieste and also my friend Poppy who manages me. I wanted to make it a team of women, because I feel like there are so many males in the industry who are kind of running the show. I think that kind of having a point of difference in the business is so important and it's what we need. We need it to be diverse. I've just signed this guy called Muroki who's really cool. I think what we want to do is just get artists in front of people who wouldn't have probably listened to them before, because they wouldn't have been able to get themselves out there. And I feel like recently, getting more of a platform, I've realized that people are listening to me. I'm posting about climate change and people are listening. OK, well, why can't I support other artists with what I'm doing because people are listening. And I thought a record label would be such a cool way to do that. I've always wanted to do A&R, that has been, like, if I didn't do music, and now it could be really cool. So that's kind of my role in the label, to go out and find artists. I love finding new artists and I love telling people about them. So I thought this would just be perfect.