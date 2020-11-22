Michael Strahan's Holiday Gift Guide Is a Big Win for Shoppers

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Just call Michael Strahan a gift giving champion!
While preparing to celebrate the holiday season with his family, the Super Bowl champion and Emmy winner wants to help you find the perfect present for that special someone on your list.
"I feel like the best gifts aren't necessarily the biggest or most expensive, but the gifts that show that someone really took the time an effort to pick out something special," Michael exclusively shared with E! News. "My advice is to find gifts that will really show people in your life how much you love and appreciate them."
From NFL polos to versatile denim jeans that will last all year long, Michael has a few suggestions in his gift guide below.
New York Giants MSX by Michael Strahan Jersey Mesh Polo
"The NFL season is in full swing so this is a great item for the football fans in your life. It gives everyone a fun way to cheer on their teams from home."
Collection by Michael Strahan Gramercy Dark Blue Wash Straight Fit Jeans
"This is a great gift because of its versatility. You can dress them up or pair them with a more casual look."
IF Candle
"I'm a big fan of IF products and candles are a great addition to any home."
Atlanta Falcons MSX by Michael Strahan Camo Printed T-Shirt - Red
"This is one of the most popular shirts from the line," Michael revealed. "I wear it all the time." And yes, the style comes in multiple NFL teams.
Oura Smart Ring
"This is a great gift for anyone who wants to take control of their health and sleeping habits."
Michael Strahan Boys Suit Separates
"Never too early to own a good suit! This is a great gift for the young boys in your life."
Taster's Club Subscription
"My drink of choice is tequila. This is a great gift whether the person you're gifting it to is new to tequila or not."
The Family That Cooks Together Cookbook
"The last few months I've had the opportunity to learn to cook a few meals myself. It's a great way to learn a new skill and connect with loved ones."
Sonos Speaker
"I believe a good speaker is key no matter what time of year. And playing holiday music is a great way to get into the holiday spirit."
San Francisco 49ers MSX by Michael Strahan Base Half-Zip Jacket - Gray
"This is nice light-weight jacket that is easy to throw on whether you're watching the game, running errands or working out," Michael explained. "It's great for everyday" and has options for other teams.
