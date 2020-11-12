Station 19's Jaina Lee Ortiz Says Andy's Trauma "Has to Burn" In Season 4

Related : Boris Kodjoe & Jaina Lee Ortiz Tease "Station 19" Premiere

Andy Herrera has been through a lot lately.

Station 19's leading lady, played by Jaina Lee Ortiz, lost her best friend, then she lost her dad, then she discovered that her brand new husband Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) had a drug addiction and had been stealing pills from work, and then she found out that her mom was actually alive after 20 years of being thought dead. Again, it's a lot!

Andy's mom made her return in the season three finale back in May, and now as season four begins we get to find out exactly how she's still alive and what it means for Andy.

"It will be shocking but it will also be what everyone kind of needed," Ortiz told E! News of what Andy's in for in season four. "I feel like Andy's going to go through a journey of recovery and liberation and growth. Because she's been through the wringer. It's been traumatic, to say the least, but I feel like you have to kind of like, dig into the bone to kind of like, truly, let it heal. And it has to burn."