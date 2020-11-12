Why Fans Are Convinced Tayshia Adams' Ex-Husband Is Going to Crash The Bachelorette

Related : Tayshia Adams' "Bachelorette" Season Is Heating Up: Exclusive

This season of The Bachelorette is nothing if not unconventional. If fans thought the dating show would return to normal after Clare Crawley's shockingly early exit, they're in for another surprise.

Bachelor Nation fans are now convinced that the new Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams, will be joined by her ex-husband on the show. TikToker @bigmoodbayley noticed that a new ABC teaser included a caption that indicated a voiceover by ex Josh Bourelle. The fan realized he's (obviously) not one of the men vying for Tayshia's heart on the show, so why does he appear to be in an upcoming episode?

In the clip, the voice purported to be Josh's says, "It's only a matter of time before she realizes the truth." WHAT TRUTH?!

The pair divorced (due to his alleged infidelity) before she competed on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.

The 30-year-old phlebotomist officially replaced Clare earlier this month after weeks upon weeks of speculation. The SparkNotes version: Clare got a head start when she researched her guys on social media during quarantine. When filming resumed this summer, she immediately clicked with her dream man AKA former NFL player Dale Moss. The couple got engaged on the show and are already teasing their future baby plans.