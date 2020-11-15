Inside the Very Personal Mystery at the Heart of Murder on Middle Beach

Who killed Madison Hamburg's mother?

That's the question at the heart of Murder on Middle Beach, a new four-part documentary series premiering Nov. 15 on HBO that finds Madison conducting his own investigation into the still-unsolved 2010 slaying of his mom, Barbara Hamburg.

As Madison says, "The only person I know that didn't [do it], is me."

Meanwhile, when he calls his dad to ask if he can interview him for his show, Jeffrey Hamburg—who was a person of interest in his ex-wife's death but whose DNA didn't match the evidence collected at the scene—tells him, "I'm not sure I could talk about things...Obviously there's more to the story than any of us really know."

Naturally, another question Madison must contend with as he goes along is, How much do we really know about the people closest to us?