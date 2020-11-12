Demi Lovato Reveals the “Pinch Me” Moment She’s Looking Forward to Ahead of the People’s Choice Awards

Related : Demi Lovato Will Host & Justin Bieber Set to Perform at E! PCAs

In the wake of a difficult year, Demi Lovato shared that she's happy to be "alive."

In a Nov. 12 interview with Jenna Bush Hager on NBC News' TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer got candid about what her upcoming hosting gig at 46th E!'s People's Choice Awards on Nov. 15 means to her.

Demi has a long history at the PCAs. The 27-year-old was nominated for the first time in 2010 in the Favorite Breakout Music Artist category. In 2012, she performed her single "Give Your Heart a Break" at the awards show, the same year she took home the award for Favorite Pop Artist.

"I think my first time at the People's Choice Awards I was performing, it was one of the first times I performed at an awards show on a main stage," she recalled. "And I could see people in the audience that I really respected and admired. I was so nervous."