What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for November 21-22

'Twas the weekend before Thanksgiving and all through the house, a creature was stirring...staying up way too late to binge some new movies and TV shows.

It is just us or has November been spoiling us a bit with new content? Not that we're complaining! As we prepare for the busy holiday season, we can't think of a better way to relax than with our good friends, Netflix, Hulu and the rest of the gang.

This weekend, fans of cheesy Christmas movies can look forward to The Princess Switch's sequel, and even Dolly Parton is getting in on the holiday fun.

The Animaniacs, meanwhile, are making their return to TV after over two decades away and Baby Yoda is making the jump to a different Disney+ program for a very special event. Oh, and did we mention there's a new reality competition series starring dogs? Like we said, the TV gods have been kind this month!

Here's what to watch this weekend, Nov. 21-22...