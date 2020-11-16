People's Choice Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Demi Lovato and More Stars

Related : Demi Lovato Will Host & Justin Bieber Set to Perform at E! PCAs

It's time for the people to have their voices heard!

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards is finally here and the biggest names in pop culture are coming together for a very special award show where the biggest winners are picked from fans just like you.

Live from the Barker Hangar in Southern California, Demi Lovato will host the two-hour live event filled with epic performances, inspiring feel-good moments and more than a few surprises. In fact, Jennifer Lopez, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross are just some of the famous faces that will be honored during the show.

While this year's telecast may look a bit different because of the coronavirus pandemic, some traditions will never go out of style. Yes, we're talking about red carpet fashion looks and star sightings.

From performers Justin Bieber and Chloe X Halle to presenters like Addison Rae and Tiffany Haddish, we're keeping track of all the celebrities participating in this year's show.