Jenelle Evans Sounds Off on Chelsea Houska Leaving Teen Mom 2

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans got a little shady when asked about Chelsea Houska's upcoming departure from the reality show.

E! News confirmed on Oct. 30 that Houska, 29, was leaving the MTV series after 10 seasons. The reality star, who is pregnant with her fourth child, said on Tuesday, Nov. 10, that "after much thought and discussion" with her family and friends, she and husband Cole DeBoer had decided to exit the show.

"Good for her," Evans told E! News. "I feel her story wasn't honest to begin with so maybe TV isn't meant for her."

Both Houska and Evans were original cast members of Teen Mom 2, which debuted in 2011. They have not exactly been besties, on or off-air, as is common among cast members of many reality shows.

Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 in May 2019 after her husband David Eason killed her dog Nugget because he felt the pet threatened their daughter. The ordeal led the couple to temporarily lose custody of their daughter, Ensley, and Evans' son Kaiser, two of her three children.