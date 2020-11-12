Jenelle Evans Sounds Off on Chelsea Houska Leaving Teen Mom 2

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans got a little shady when asked about Chelsea Houska's upcoming departure from the reality show.
E! News confirmed on Oct. 30 that Houska, 29, was leaving the MTV series after 10 seasons. The reality star, who is pregnant with her fourth child, said on Tuesday, Nov. 10, that "after much thought and discussion" with her family and friends, she and husband Cole DeBoer had decided to exit the show.
"Good for her," Evans told E! News. "I feel her story wasn't honest to begin with so maybe TV isn't meant for her."
Both Houska and Evans were original cast members of Teen Mom 2, which debuted in 2011. They have not exactly been besties, on or off-air, as is common among cast members of many reality shows.
Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 in May 2019 after her husband David Eason killed her dog Nugget because he felt the pet threatened their daughter. The ordeal led the couple to temporarily lose custody of their daughter, Ensley, and Evans' son Kaiser, two of her three children.
In October 2019, Evans and Eason broke up and she obtained a temporary restraining order against him. She dropped it three months later and by March of this year, the two had reconciled. In September, Evans and Eason celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary.
"Yes! Another anniversary for the books," Evans told E! News. "Our marriage was a rocky start and we have been through a lot. But I feel like since quarantine, we really have got a lot closer. David is such a huge help around the house and helping the kids with school so I can get things I need to get done, since I work from home now."
Evans' family is currently dealing with a scary situation: Her son Kaiser has been undergoing antibiotic treatment for an abscess in his groin that has also infected his lymph nodes. She wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 11, "He's been on multiple medications and hopefully this next antibiotic works. #GetWellSoon #PrayersPlease."
"Kaiser's situation started about three weeks ago," Evans told E! News. "Everyone thought that Kaiser had pulled a muscle in his groin after spending a week in Florida at [my ex] Nathan's. I had Kaiser hang out on the couch for a few days for the area to heal. The spot never healed and is now infected. Now it's three weeks later and he's been on two antibiotics and now a third. Doctors think it's an abscess and infecting his lymph nodes. If this last antibiotic doesn't help, the doctors say they need to drain it next week! Hopefully that doesn't have to happen."
In her interview with E! News, Evans also talked about how she and her family have adapted to living in the COVID-19 pandemic. She said her kids are attending school online and that she has started to work out to get back into shape.
"Since quarantine has began I have gained some weight from being super lazy!" she said. "We forget to go outside and exercise. I realized I was doing this and started running three times a week and doing home workout with weights in my living room. Pinterest is the best to find out the best home workout routines!"
Despite her firing from Teen Mom 2, Evans has not ruled out the idea of returning to reality TV. She told E! News, "I would like my fans to know that I am willing to still share my story if I had the opportunity."