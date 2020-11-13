A Dr. 90210 Patient Is Determined to Get Rid of Her Hip Dips

Related : Hip Dips in Women Are More Common Than You Think

Dr. Kelly Killeen is about to have her latest patient saying "Hip, hip hooray!"

In this sneak peek of Monday's all-new Dr. 90210, the plastic surgery pro is introduced to a woman who's fed up with her "hip dips," a.k.a. the inward curves or indentions that some have below their waistline.

"Not to sound sexist, but if I told a male doctor I want to look cute in jeans, he'd probably be like, 'Then go put some on,'" the patient explains in a confessional. "And it's like, bro, it's not that easy. I can't do that. But I feel like women would go, 'No, I get it.'"

Luckily, Dr. Killeen does get it. As the consultation begins, she immediately understands what her patient is referring to.

"In plastic surgery, we call that a zone of adherence," she says, pointing to the woman's hip dips. "So there's these different places on your body where the skin is more densely or tightly adherent to the muscle underline and there's less fat in those areas. So in general those areas can always cause a dip like this if you have an area above it with what's called lipodystrophy."