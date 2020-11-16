Jennifer Lopez Brings the Fire In Gorgeous Red Gown at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

Glamour has a name and its Jennifer Lopez!
The actor, musician and business woman showed up to the E! People's Choice Awards ready to claim her spot on best dressed lists everywhere. Jennifer donned a gorgeous red gown with a matching red lip and a sleek ponytail.
Jennifer looked like a million bucks and was absolutely glowing as she accepted her honor. The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer is the 2020 People's Choice Award Icon honoree, and it's not hard to see why.
No matter what she's doing, she always finds a way to set the bar even higher when it comes to her standards. Clearly, she came to slay, and that's exactly what she did.
It has been an exciting year for the star who has continued to excel and strive for greatness in the midst of a very trying time for many. One of the many reasons she's considered an icon.
"Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time," Jen Neal, General Manager of E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital, said in a statement about Jennifer's huge PCA honor. "For paving the way for artists around the world and single-handedly increasing Latinx representation in music, film, television, and fashion, we're honoring Jennifer Lopez with The People's Icon of 2020."
Jennifer has remained very outspoken about her desire to continue being an icon and an example of strength for those who come after her. She was recently honored by WSJ with the Innovators Award and discussed how she's broken barriers her entire career.
"From very young, I never wanted to be put in a box," she recalled in her speech. "I wanted to be smart, and athletic, and sweet, and tough and a tomboy but also very glam. That's why I became an actress and a performer because you get to be a lot of different things."
The world is waiting to see what she'll do next!