Jeannie Mai's Fiancé Jeezy Reveals What Really Led to Her Hospitalization

Jeannie Mai's fiancé Jeezy opened up about the scary situation that led to her hospitalization earlier this month.

The rapper virtually joined Jeannie's The Real co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon and Garcelle Beauvais on the Nov. 12 episode of the talk show to explain exactly what happened to Jeannie, who was forced to drop out of Dancing With the Stars due to her health crisis.

Jeezy shared that Jeannie received steroids for pain she was having in her throat, and while it initially helped, the pain unfortunately returned. Soon after, Jeannie was having difficulty breathing, which is when the couple knew something was really wrong. They later learned she had an abyss blocking her airway.

"I took her to the emergency room and they found something, but they didn't know," he said. "The doctor immediately looked at her and said 'You're done with Dancing With the Stars. You're done. If you don't get it fixed right now, you could lose your life.' For me, that was real."