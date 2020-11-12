Jeannie Mai's Fiancé Jeezy Reveals What Really Led to Her Hospitalization

Jeannie Mai's fiancé Jeezy opened up about the scary situation that led to her hospitalization earlier this month.
The rapper virtually joined Jeannie's The Real co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon and Garcelle Beauvais on the Nov. 12 episode of the talk show to explain exactly what happened to Jeannie, who was forced to drop out of Dancing With the Stars due to her health crisis.
Jeezy shared that Jeannie received steroids for pain she was having in her throat, and while it initially helped, the pain unfortunately returned. Soon after, Jeannie was having difficulty breathing, which is when the couple knew something was really wrong. They later learned she had an abyss blocking her airway.
"I took her to the emergency room and they found something, but they didn't know," he said. "The doctor immediately looked at her and said 'You're done with Dancing With the Stars. You're done. If you don't get it fixed right now, you could lose your life.' For me, that was real."
Though Jeezy confirmed that Jeannie is doing "well" and even "eating everything in the house" post-surgery, he also admitted she was eager to rejoin the ABC dance competition with partner Brandon Armstrong.
Her fighting spirit came as no surprise to Adrienne. "That is so Jeannie," she said. "But I know those moments must have been so scary for you and for her. So I just want to say thank you on behalf of all of us for taking such good care of her and noticing something was wrong."
On Nov. 5, Jeannie gave an update on her condition when she posted a photo of her in her hospital room on her Instagram Story. In the pic, she is wearing a t-shirt with a DWTS billboard Jeezy got to support her time on the show. She wrote, "no chewing no speaking no bad tshirts."