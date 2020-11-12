Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Slams Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko Romance Rumors

Amanza Smith won't stay quiet on the latest rumors surrounding her close friend.
In recent days, Chrishell Stause's relationship with her Dancing With the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko has been put under the microscope after the professional dancer's estranged wife Elena Samodanova accused him of being unfaithful.
While Chrishell and Gleb assure fans they are just friends and nothing more, one Selling Sunset star is weighing in.
"Poor Chrishell," Amanza shared during a Nov. 12 appearance on FUBAR Radio. "She was like, ‘I went through a very public divorce.' Like, the last thing she would ever do is add to somebody's infidelity if that's what was going on. But that's just how it goes when you are in the spotlight, but I think she's pretty pissed off about it."
"It sounds like maybe the wife is using this as like a cheap PR stunt," Amanza added. "I mean, why wouldn't you?"
Back on Nov. 6, both Gleb and Elena announced their split on Instagram after 14 years of marriage. The couple shares two children together including Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3.
While the pair initially appeared to be on a united front when confirming their breakup, things took a turn when Elena accused Gleb of being unfaithful.
"Gleb's ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart," Elena shared in a statement to People. "My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls."
In an exclusive statement to E! News, Gleb decided to defend himself while responding to the allegations. "While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed," he shared. "My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage."
If you ask Amanza, however, her close friend and co-worker at the Oppenheim Group isn't sad about the rumors. Instead, Chrishell may be more annoyed at how false claims can continue to gain so much attention.
"She's more pissed off at this point than depressed about it," Amanza shared. "Because it's just such BS."