Matthew Perry Just Revealed When the Friends Reunion Will Finally Take Place

After HBO Max halted production amid the coronavirus pandemic in March, Matthew Perry has confirmed when the Friends reunion will finally be filmed.

Your favorite Friends will finally be there for you—in 2021.

In what feels like the most drawn-out reunion in the history of sitcoms, Matthew Perry took to Twitter on Thursday, Nov. 12 to confirm that finally, after months of holding our breaths, the Friends reunion is a go.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," he wrote. "Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!" 

As Friends stans will remember, the reunion was initially supposed to film in March, then premiere in May alongside the launch of HBO Max. But just like so many other shows, it was put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Set to be filmed on the original Friends soundstage at Warner Bros. Studios, the unscripted special will reunite Perry with Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Scwhimmer. In addition, creators Martha Kauffman, Kevin Bright and David Crane will hop along for the ride.

Back in March, Warner Bros. released a statement explaining that over 70 of its series would go on pause.

"There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remain our top priority," the statement read. "During this time, we will continue to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based."

No word yet on when, exactly, the reunion will air. But just knowing that we'll get to see the cast talk about Chandler, Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey and Ross in 2021 is enough to get us through the wait. 

