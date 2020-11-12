Rebel WilsonCMA AwardsKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsTotal BellasPhotosVideos

WandaVision Gets a January Premiere Date on Disney+

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany return as Wanda and Vision in Disney+'s WandaVision, coming to whatever screen you want in Jan. 2021.

WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul BettanyDisney+

The list of reasons to get excited about 2021 just keeps getting longer.

Disney+ has finally given us a premiere date for its first Marvel series, WandaVision, and we now know that we only have to wait until Jan. 15 to figure out exactly what is going on in the photos and trailers for this oddball show. 

It looks like a tribute to classic television with a bit of Avengers fun thrown in, though something tells us there's a big twist here that we're not going to know about until that first episode drops. 

Here's Disney+'s official description: 

"WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems." 

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

Much of the show was even filmed like those classic comedies we all grew up with. Olsen recently compared WandaVision's sitcom vibes to visiting her older sisters on the set of their own iconic sitcom, Full House

"It was insanity," she told EW of performing in front of a studio audience. "There was something very meta for my own life because I would visit those tapings as a kid, where my sisters were working [on Full House]."

WandaVision is also not the only show to recently get a 2021 premiere date. The Bachelor, American Idol, The Resident, Prodigal Son, Last Man Standing and The CW's entire lineup were all recently given return dates in the new year. 

Keep up with all of the upcoming TV premiere dates below! 

NBC
Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

SVU returns Thursday, Nov. 12 for a record-extending 22nd season. 

ABC
Station 19 (ABC)

Station 19 returns Thursday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. 

ABC
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Grey's is finally back on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. 

CBS
The Unicorn (CBS)

The Unicorn returns on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9:30 p.m. 

NBC
The Blacklist (NBC)

The Blacklist returns Friday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m.

Netflix
The Crown (Netflix)

Season four premieres Nov. 15. 

CBS
The Neighborhood (CBS)

The Neighborhood returns to CBS on Monday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. 

CBS
Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

The comedy returns Monday, Nov. 16 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS. 

CBS
All Rise (CBS)

All Rise is back in session Monday, Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. on CBS. 

CBS
Bull (CBS)

Bull returns for a new season on Monday, Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. 

CBS
NCIS (CBS)

NCIS returns Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. on CBS. 

CBS
FBI (CBS)

FBI is back on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

CBS
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted returns Tuesday, Nov. 17.

ABC
For Life (ABC)

For Life returns on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m.

ABC
A Million Little Things (ABC)

A Million Little Things returns to ABC on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. 

CBS
SEAL Team (CBS)

SEAL Team returns Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. 

HBO Max
NEW: The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Kaley Cuoco's bloody debut as a flight attendant happens Nov. 26 on HBO Max.

Showtime
Shameless (Showtime)

Shameless' final season will premiere Dec. 6. 

Netflix
NEW: Bridgerton (Netflix)

Shondaland's newest series, a sexy period drama, arrives Christmas Day. 

FOX
NEW: The Masked Dancer (Fox)

Fox's Masked Singer spinoff premieres Sunday, Dec. 27, moving to Wednesdays on Jan. 6.

NETFLIX
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Kiernan Shipka and company will step back into their roles for the fourth and final installment of this Netflix hit on Dec. 31. 

Fox
Last Man Standing (Fox)

The final season of Last Man Standing begins Sunday, Jan. 3 and moves to Thursdays on Jan. 7. 

Fox
NEW: Call Me Kat (Fox)

Mayim Bialik stars in Fox's new Jim Parsons-produced sitcom beginning Sunday, Jan. 3. It moves to Thursdays on Jan. 7.

ABC
The Bachelor (ABC)

Matt James makes his history-making Bachelor debut on Monday, Jan. 4. 

Fox
The Resident (Fox)

The Resident returns to Fox on Tuesday, Jan. 12. 

Fox
Prodigal Son (Fox)

Prodigal Son makes its season two debut on Tuesday, Jan. 12. 

Disney+
NEW: WandaVision (Disney+)

Disney+'s first Marvel series arrives Jan. 15. 

The CW
Batwoman (The CW)

New star Javicia Leslie dons the batsuit starting Sunday, January 17.

CW
All American (The CW)

All American returns Monday, Jan. 18. 

Fox
9-1-1 (Fox)

9-1-1 is back on Monday, Jan. 18.

photos
View More Photos From Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates
