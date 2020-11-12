Jennifer Lopez Says She "Never Wanted to Be Put in a Box" in Moving Innovator Awards Speech

Related : Jennifer Lopez to Receive 2020 People's Icon Award

Let's get loud for Jennifer Lopez!

The 51-year-old was honored at WSJ. Magazine's 2020 Innovator Awards with the Pop Culture Innovator award on Wednesday, Nov. 11. After being introduced by Maluma, Lopez accepted the accolade and gave a heartfelt speech.

"I love movies and the pretend and the make-believe and the fantasy of what the world could be," she began. "And until the world is 100 percent perfect and completely fixed, I won't ever be done."

Considering Lopez is an actress, a singer, a dancer, a producer and so much more, it can be hard to sum up her career in just one word.

"From very young, I never wanted to be put in a box," she recalled. "I wanted to be smart, and athletic, and sweet, and tough and a tomboy but also very glam. That's why I became an actress and a performer because you get to be a lot of different things."