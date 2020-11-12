The Bradshaw Bunch, Botched & More E! Shows Renewed

Related : Watch Kevin Hart's "Celebrity Game Face" on December 1

It's a great day for TV.

Botched docs Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif, the Bradshaw family and more of your favorite TV personalities are officially returning to the small screen in 2021, because E! announced on Thursday, Nov. 12 that a number of the network's shows were picked up for new seasons!

The Bradshaw Bunch—which follows legendary quarterback, television-broadcast icon, actor and championship quarter horse breeder Terry Bradshaw and his playful and pranking wife Tammy, entrepreneurial and talented daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin, and his loveable grandkids, as they juggle family, fame and farm life—just had its season one finale, but lucky for fans, the E! docuseries will be back for a second season.

Hopefully this time around, Terry won't find himself going quarantine crazy.

Another fan-favorite is Botched, which is back for a seventh season that's bound to be wild as Dr. Nassif and Dr. Dubrow are up against their most challenging and unique cases yet!