Nick Viall Reveals Why The Last Dance Is His Favorite People's Choice Awards Nominated Show

There's almost too many to choose!

E! asked Pop Podcast of 2020 nominee Nick Viall to name a few of his favorite celebrities and projects that he will be rooting for this Sunday at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. Turns out, the Bachelor Nation star is a big sports junkie.

"I voted for LeBron [James] for a lot of reasons," he admitted in E!'s Celeb Stan Club video series. "Obviously they won the title, which I'm a little bummed, I'm a Bucks fan. But it was a big year for them. For doing what he did in L.A. he used his platform like he always has, but even more so, to talk about change and social justice, and is as well deserving as anyone. A lot of people were betting against him."

While Nick may have respect for the player of the hour, there is one NBA star that will always hold a fond place in his heart as the greatest to ever do it.