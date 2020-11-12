Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Reunite One Week After Breakup to Celebrate Anniversary

Related : Lamar Odom & Sabrina Parr Call Off Engagement

Breakup? What breakup?

Last week, on Nov. 4, Sabrina Parr announced that she and Lamar Odom had ended their engagement, one year after he proposed. But late on Wednesday, Nov. 11, the health and fitness coach shared on her Instagram Story a new selfie showing the 41-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers star kissing her cheek.

Alongside a kiss and prayer hand emoji, she wrote, "Made it in time to celebrate our 1-year engagement anniversary." Odom, 41, reposted the pic on his own Instagram.

Parr later wrote, "I know society pushes us to walk away from everyone and everything that hurts us but the truth is, some things are worth staying for!"

Odom proposed to Parr in November 2019, three months after they made their relationship Instagram official. He announced their engagement with an Instagram photo, writing in the caption, "Introducing my new fiancé. Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!" In the post, Parr wore a large, oval-cut diamond engagement ring.