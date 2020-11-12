The Crown's Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson Reveal What It Was Really Like Meeting Royal Family

Related : "The Crown" Season 4 Will Tell the Story of Princess Diana

Long live the Queen.

During a Nov. 11 virtual interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Netflix's The Crown stars Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson discussed what it was like to meet members of the royal family in real life.

"I was very nervous, but it wasn't the Queen that I met," Olivia, who depicts Queen Elizabeth, explained to Stephen Colbert. "I met Princess Anne and the Palace—what was hilarious, it turns out everything we've done in The Crown was toned down compared to as it is in the actual Palace."

The Netflix star also shared that the day she visited there were people with "endless gold frills on their shoulders and all sorts of different outfits and different uniforms," but what she pointed out was how nice the staff were atop their decorative clothing.

"The staff were so sweet and if you looked nervous they'd go, ‘Don't worry. It's okay. It's all a cup of tea,'" she said in an exaggerated British accent. "They were sweet. They'd go, ‘Just turn to the left, look that way, stop here.' They helped you along the way. But it was an extraordinary experience. It's one I will never forget."