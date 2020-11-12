Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's 2020 CMA Awards Date Night Is More Special Than You Think

Related : Carrie Underwood Shares Throwback Pics for 10th Anniversary

Now this is a date night done right.

When it was time to attend the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 11, Carrie Underwood wasn't celebrating alone. Instead, the American Idol winner had husband Mike Fisher by her side as they enjoyed the show from Nashville's Music City Center.

While on the red carpet, Carrie sported a sparkling Yousef Al Jasmi dress that revealed some leg. As for the country singer's glam, Melissa Schleicher deserves credit for perfecting the hair and makeup.

Not to be outdone, Mike looked handsome in a classic suit and tie as he supported his superstar wife and posed for photographers.

So what makes this evening out so special? As it turns out, the couple hasn't walked a red carpet together since the 2019 CMA Awards nearly one year ago. But if there was ever a time to step out, this award show is the perfect time.