SKIMS' Fits Everybody Underwear Collection Restocks Today in New Colorways

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Kim Kardashian's bestselling underwear is back in stock now, in new, limited-edition dusk, copper, juniper and cypress hues that are perfect for fall and winter. As its name implies, the SKIMS Fits Everybody collection comes in standard and plus sizes and includes panties, bras and bodysuits.
Shop some of the highlights from this new SKIMS drop below before they sell out!
Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit
We love this square-neck bodysuit with a thong back in cypress. Pair jeans overtop.
Fits Everybody Cami Bodysuit
This cami bodysuit in juniper has a scoop neckline and thong back.
Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit
This copper bodysuit with a thong back has a flattering high neckline. It has a high-cut leg opening and is super comfy.
Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette
This classic triangle bralette has mesh lining for support and a hook-and-eye closure.
Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra
This simple scoop-neck bra looks seamless under clothes and has adjustable straps.
Fits Everybody Bandeau Bra and Cheeky Brief
This simple bandeau bra pairs perfectly with the cheeky briefs, which hit below the natural waist.
Fits Everybody High Waisted Thong
This high-waisted thong doesn't dig and has a seamless look.
Fits Everybody Boy Short
This high-waist and full-coverage boy short is great to sleep in as well as wear under clothing.
