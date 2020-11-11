Kaley Cuoco on What it Was Really Like to Film Big Bang Theory Sex Scenes With Ex Johnny Galecki

Most of us would find it extremely awkward to film a sex scene with an ex. For Kaley Cuoco, it was just another day at work.
The Big Bang Theory star opened up on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast about what it was like filming intimate moments in bed with her co-star and real-life ex-boyfriend Johnny Galecki.
The pair dated from about 2007 to 2009, which is when seasons one through three aired on CBS. But after their split, Kaley noticed their characters Penny and Leonard seemed to have sex more and more often. She suspects Big Bang creator Chuck Lorre did that "on purpose" to mess with the actors.
According to People, Kaley told Dax on Monday, Nov. 9, "When we broke up obviously it was a little sensitive for a minute, but I remember those weeks that Chuck had written these episodes where all of a sudden our characters were like sleeping together every other second."
The 34-year-old continued with a laugh, "Johnny and I talk about it and I think [Chuck] did that on purpose—just to f--k with us... If I was with him, I would ask him because that came out of nowhere. All of a sudden these characters were all up on each other."
As fans of the unlikely couple know, Penny and Leonard finally got engaged in season seven and tied the knot in season nine.
On the podcast, Kaley recounted her own dating history with Johnny and revealed where they stand today.
"We dated really early on for almost two years. When we did the pilot, I was crushing so hard on Galecki but he had a girlfriend," she said. "We got together and just fell mad for each other for two years, but then we broke up... Luckily Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we're closer today than we ever were."
About four years after her breakup with Johnny, she married tennis player Ryan Sweeting. The couple was married from 2013 to 2016, which was roughly seasons seven through 10 on The Big Bang Theory.
Kaley found love again in equestrian Karl Cook, marrying him in June 2018 in San Diego. They just moved in together at the start of quarantine in March, after she sold her Tarzana house for nearly $4 million. The Flight Attendant actress recently joked that their co-habitation might not be permanent: "He's out. This is just for the quarantine," she laughed.
As for Johnny, the Emmy nominee just welcomed his first child with girlfriend Alaina Meyer in December 2019, so it seems like everyone got their fairytale ending.