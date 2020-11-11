The Bachelorette's First Impression Rose: How Tayshia Adams' Pick Compares to Past Winners

Related : Tayshia Adams' "Bachelorette" Season Is Heating Up: Exclusive

When Bachelorette Tayshia Adams gave newcomer Spencer Robertson the first impression rose, she essentially made him a subject of envy among the contestants.

But who can blame Tayshia for favoring the blue-eyed charmer? Like the Bachelorette, Spencer is 30 years old, he's a Californian at heart and he's got brains to boot.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he has a degree in chemistry from the University of Oregon. Following his graduation from college, the San Diegan went into water treatment and is now the president of Robertson Water Treatment, a company he owns and operates.

Spencer appears to spend his spare time out at sea, fishing with friends or soaking up the sun's rays. And when he's on land, the 30-year-old enjoys playing lacrosse.

What's more is, according to his Bachelorette bio, he really hates ants, loves reggae music and hopes to run with the bulls in Spain one day.