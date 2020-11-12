Lauren Conrad Shares Her Holiday Gift Picks From Amazon Handmade

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're a fan of Lauren Conrad and her non-profit fair trader shop The Little Market, we have some exciting news!

You can now shop The Little Market on Amazon Homemade which allows you to shop the brand's most-popular products like their burlap totes and soy wax candles with the convenience of Amazon Prime's fast and free shipping. So, if you usually procrastinate on holiday shopping, just know you can still give meaningful, artisan gifts and get them on time.

"This holiday season, Amazon Handmade has unique handcrafted gifts for your friends and family, including items from my nonprofit, The Little Market," Lauren shared with us. "These unique gift ideas are perfect no matter how you plan to celebrate this year!"

Plus, every Little Market purchase supports dignified income opportunities and essential resources for underserved artisan groups and social enterprises around the world.

And if you're overwhelmed by the wide variety of incredible products, we have all of the items from Lauren's Amazon Handmade Gift Guide below to steer you in the right direction. Happy shopping!