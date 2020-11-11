See Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Describe Her Dream Man on Daily Pop

Related : Tayshia Adams Reveals 9 Qualities For Her Ideal Man

Tayshia Adams knows what she's looking for in a man.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11's all-new Daily Pop, Clare Crawley's replacement on The Bachelorette caught up with E!'s Carissa Culiner and revealed the traits belonging to her ideal man.

"Aside from someone that makes me laugh and is spontaneous and fun, I like someone that is a family man," the new Bachelorette shared. "Someone that is ambitious, challenges me, but I like successful, someone that's God-fearing."

As she continued, Tayshia said she's simply looking for someone who has "a lot to offer" and is "looking for a partner…to build an empire with."

Alright, Bachelor nation, does this sound like any of Tayshia's suitors? As E! readers may recall, Tayshia stepped into the role of Bachelorette when Clare departed the show after finding love early on.

In regard to any celebrity crushes, Tayshia revealed her dream celebrity man is off the market. She was, of course, talking about the dashing Matthew McConaughey, who is married to Camila Alves.

Yet, Tayshia did offer up another celebrity she's attracted to.