Nikki & Brie Preview Total Bellas Season 6: Sex Fails, Giving Birth & More

"Our big bellies are back!"

Brie Bella made this declaration on the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast in reference to Thursday's season 6 premiere of Total Bellas, going on to detail what fans can expect to see on the new episodes of the E! show—namely, as Nikki Bella put it, "Brie and I's journey to having these boys, our little soul brothers."

The twins revealed they're most excited to watch themselves give birth: Brie to her and her husband Daniel Bryan's second child Buddy, and Nikki to her and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first, Matteo.

"You're going to see Nicole have a vaginal birth, her push out Matteo," Brie explained. "And then you're going to see myself having a C-section."

Brie continued, "But I think the cool thing for everyone to see...Bryan and I, our reactions. 'Cause we didn't know if we were having a boy or a girl. So you're going to be able to see our reaction and just the whole experience. It's really neat."