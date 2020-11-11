Jason MomoaKardashiansBachelor NationPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Kate Middleton Offered a Sneak Peek Inside Her Kensington Palace Home—And It's Royally Perfect

During a Zoom call, Kate Middleton gave royal fans a sneak peek into the Kensington Palace home she shares with Prince William. Scroll on for the adorable pictures she share

Kate Middleton delighted royal fans with a glimpse into her life at Kensington Palace's Apartment 1A. 

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, in honor of the U.K.'s Remembrance Week, the Duchess of Cambridge virtually met with several British Armed Forces families who lost loved ones in war. 

During the call, the mom of Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, sat in her living room, giving eagle-eyed royal fans a sneak peek inside her home. Situated behind her were family photos, including George and Charlotte on their first day of school, husband Prince William, 38, on his 2018 solo trip to Africa, and a special shot from George's 6th birthday celebrating in 2019.

"It has been a real honor to speak with you," Kate said on the Zoom call. "I speak for the whole nation when I say how proud you should be of your loved ones for their sacrifice and the bravery that they've shown. I'll certainly be thinking of you this difficult week and many years to come. So thank you so much."

On Sunday, Nov. 8, in honor of Remembrance Day, Kate and William took part in a solemn ceremony in the Cenotaph in London's Whitehall alongside Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they made sure to pay their respects from across the pond. The couple, who currently lives in Santa Barbara, Calif., privately visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery

Per their spokesperson, the visit was "to pay tribute to those who have served and to those who gave their lives" by laying wreaths on the graves, a long honored British tradition.  

