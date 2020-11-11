Darcey & Stacey Silva Are Feeling Bieber Fever Ahead of the 2020 People's Choice Awards

Time for a little double trouble!

Reality Star of 2020 People's Choice Awards nominees Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva talked with E! about all of their favorite stars ahead of the PCAs on Sunday night. So who are the Darcey & Stacey stars obsessed with this year?

"One of our favorite TV show is 90 Days: Happily Ever After," the women shared while answering each others sentences. "It keeps us tuning in Sunday night's. You gotta love the drama and the franchise."

"I've got to love The Bachelor because you know, I love to love," Darcey shared about her own personal favorite show. "The Bachelor has been a good show for many years. I've followed it, and I think it's a good show for everybody."

When it comes to music, there is one pop star who stands above the rest—Justin Bieber! "Big shout out to Justin Bieber," the ladies revealed. "We love him and his new album Changes it always touches our heart. Stacey and I love to love and we love our Justin Bieber."