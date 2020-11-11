Orlando Bloom Introduces Foster Dog Buddy 4 Months After Death of Beloved Pup Mighty

Related : Katy Perry Gives Birth to First Child With Orlando Bloom

There's a new furry friend in the Bloom family!

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Orlando Bloom took to Instagram to debut his new foster puppy.

"Time for a #cutedog photo plz meet BUDDY a one year old something & something mix," the Pirates of the Caribbean star wrote. "Nothing can replace mighty man, but fostering this little guy has really filled my heart - if you've never fostered or are considering, I'd highly recommend it - it leaves two beings better off & remember what they say never judge a book by its cover - swip for the before photo…"

The 43-year-old actor, who welcomed a baby girl back in August with fiancée Katy Perry, thanked Tobie's Small Dog Rescue and The Labelle Foundation for helping the new dad find his "best ‘buddy.'"

Fans may recall, Orlando mourned the death of his dog Mighty this past July. On July 22, he took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news along with a timelapse video of him receiving receiving new ink on his chest in honor of his pal.