Orlando Bloom Introduces Foster Dog Buddy 4 Months After Death of Beloved Pup Mighty

There's a new furry friend in the Bloom family!
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Orlando Bloom took to Instagram to debut his new foster puppy.
"Time for a #cutedog photo plz meet BUDDY a one year old something & something mix," the Pirates of the Caribbean star wrote. "Nothing can replace mighty man, but fostering this little guy has really filled my heart - if you've never fostered or are considering, I'd highly recommend it - it leaves two beings better off & remember what they say never judge a book by its cover - swip for the before photo…"
The 43-year-old actor, who welcomed a baby girl back in August with fiancée Katy Perry, thanked Tobie's Small Dog Rescue and The Labelle Foundation for helping the new dad find his "best ‘buddy.'"
Fans may recall, Orlando mourned the death of his dog Mighty this past July. On July 22, he took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news along with a timelapse video of him receiving receiving new ink on his chest in honor of his pal.
"Mighty's on the other side now," the touching caption began. "After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing…"
He continued, "I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion."