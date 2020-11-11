Go Backstage of the 2020 CMA Awards With Maren Morris, Luke Combs and More Country Music Royalty

Related : Jennifer Nettles Opens Up About CMA "Equal Play" Suit

It's almost showtime!

In just a few hours, the 2020 Country Music Awards will kick off in Nashville, Tenn. While the annual ceremony might look different compared to previous years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, viewers can still expect to see a stellar show.

Case in point? Music's biggest and brightest stars are joining in on the fun, like Charlie Puth, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs and many others.

Along with some of the singers mentioned, Jason Aldean, Justin Bieber, Little Big Town and more are slated to perform on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

In fact, Jason, Ashley, Brothers Osborne and Jenee Fleenor will open the show with a special tribute to country legend Charlie Daniels, who passed away on July 6. The group will perform the late star's hit song, "When the Devil Went Down to Georgia."

Plus, Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are co-hosting the awards show, so you know it's going to be one for the books.