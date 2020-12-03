Evelyn Lozada's Holiday Gift Guide Is the Perfect Assist for Shoppers

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's the most wonderful time of the year for Evelyn Lozada.
Between holiday decor, Christmas movies and festive songs, the Basketball Wives star is savoring it all.
"Though COVID has changed some of the ways we will celebrate this year, it doesn't change who I will celebrate with," Evelyn exclusively shared with E! News. "This holidays for me will ALWAYS be about family. So, I am most looking forward to having everyone together, the banter, constant joking around, just really taking the time to lean in and focus on what matters. Also, having a young son also gives a different kind of joy in seeing the excitement in his eyes as he celebrates and opens presents."
Speaking of gifts, Evelyn is sharing her picks for an epic holiday celebration. From fitness gear to jewelry, see what the TV personality recommends below.
BX Glow Pure Energy Fitness Kit
No gym membership required with this kit! Designed by Evelyn, this set was created for all women who want a challenging home workout or sweat session when traveling. With premium Resistance Tubes, Resistance Loop Bands, and Ankle Weights, you can get a full body workout anytime.
Nespresso Expresso Machine
Indulge with your morning coffee at the touch of a button with the beautifully designed Nespresso Gran Lattissima. Featuring nine one-touch recipes, bring the sophistication of your favorite café home with you!
BX Glow Continuous Butterfly Hoop Earrings
Add some sparkle and shine to you outfit with these tube hoops, which include a charming butterfly detail at the center of attention.
Forever Flowers
Forget temporary flowers! Really show your loved one how much you care with these neon pink and gold roses that can last up to one to three years! Sophisticated and vibrant, allow these special roses to communicate how you feel.
Purelogy Hydrate Holiday Kit
Hydrating and sulfate-free, this multi-tasking, unique formula will leave your hair feeling refreshed and ready for the day after every use.
BX Glow Pure Energy Fitness Duffle
Whether you work out, take this fashion-forward duffle with you. With a water-resistant fabric, outer mesh pocket, wide zipper opening and easy-carry handles, this durable bag carries all your fitness accessories.
KleanSpa Gift Box
Available in scents like "Gypsy Rose," "Creamy Coconut," and "Bee Peachy," this six-piece spa kit is a one way ticket to relaxation station! Give the gift of self care to that special someone with a lovely bath syrup, extreme moisture shea lotion and a unique scent mist, just to name a few items.
Good American Core Strength Leggings
Created with a unique blend of polyester and elastane, these chic athletic pieces are made to protect you from harmful UV rays, smooth and sculpt the body and dry quickly for the ultimate sweaty sesh. Covered in a gorgeous chai leopard print, get ready to work out and unlock your inner fierceness!
Kavaldon Luxury Candles
There's nothing quite like the comforting glow of an excellent candle. Escape to a place of relaxation and mindfulness with any one of these unique, aromatic luxury candles.
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
With seven innovative functions and plenty of healthy alternative possibilities, get ready to take your cooking to the next level with this convenient appliance! Whether you are in the mood to air fry, bake, broil or simply toast, get the tool that does it all.
Red Pro Hair Therapy 2-in-1 Hair Steamer
For spa level pleasure in the comfort of your own home, this hair and skin care device will transform your self care routine. Use it to prevent breakage and split ends, foster healthier cuticles, and make your hair shine!
Off-White Commercial Canvas Tote
With two different top handles and one spacious interior compartment, this bag is perfect for carrying your life with you on-the-go in style.
Ladies See You Smile Mask
Breathable and ultra soft, these masks are a must-have staple for everyday wear. Let your smile shine through and spread some joy in your daily life!
Murphy & Daughters Bath Salts
Mineral rich and sun dried from Australia, these unique blends of salt are perfect for relaxation. With their therapeutic properties, unwind naturally and boost your circulation for the best version of you!
