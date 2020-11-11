Leonardo DiCaprioErika JayneKardashiansBachelor NationPhotosVideos

These 25 Country Music Romances Are Straight Out of Love Songs

From Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman to Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, these are the country music couples that have kept us swooning.

By Billy Nilles Nov 11, 2020 8:00 AMTags
MusicCouplesCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainmentCMA Awards
Related: Miranda Lambert's OMG Throwback With "Tiger King's" Joe Exotic

Miranda Lambert is one lucky lady.

The country superstar is heading into the 54th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 11, as the most-nominated artist of the night. With seven total nominations, including one for Entertainer of the Year, Lambert's all-time tally sits at 55, giving her the most career nods of any woman in the ceremony's history. 

And while that's more than enough to celebrate, the "Bluebird" singer is also riding high on the wings of love. Just take a look at the swoon-worthy birthday message her husband Brandan McLoughlin wrote on Tuesday, her special day. 

"Would love to just wish a happy birthday to my amazing wife," the NYPD officer she married in 2019 wrote on Instagram. "Not only am I thankful, but I am so proud to be able to call you my wife. You are the most genuine and caring person I truly have ever met. The amount of rescue dogs we have says it all. You go above and beyond to make sure those around you are always happy. The list is endless of all the reasons why I love you, but there's one that holds a special place. It is how you stay true to who you are. No matter what hurdles life has thrown in the way, you have always stayed true to your heart and that says more than you will ever know. I love you and I hope you have such an amazing birthday."

photos
Country Music's Cutest Families

Like we said, swoon-worthy.

Of course, Lambert and her hubby's isn't the only love story worthy of being immortalized in a country song. The genre is full of couples who never let one another down in the romance department. From country royalty like Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to the new generation like Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, these are the lovebirds with something to sing about.

Getty Images; Shutterstock; E! Illustration

Trending Stories

1

Inside the Truly Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

2
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian & Family Reacted to Larsa Pippen Tell-All Interview

3

Jason Momoa Was "Completely in Debt" After Being Killed Off GOT

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

The "Cry Pretty" singer and her hockey player husband have been married since 2010 and share two sons, Isaiah and Jacob.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

With more than 24 years of marriage under their belts, these two still look like they're newlyweds. The couple shares three daughters: Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

The "Kiss A Girl" singer and his Oscar-winning wife have been married since 2006 and share two daughters, Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Even though Stefani is a pop/rock singer, once she began dating country star Shelton in 2015, she quickly acclimated to the downhome lifestyle. Plus, at every country event, she remains Shelton's biggest fan. The couple announced their engagement in October 2020.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae

The "Heaven" singer married his longtime girlfriend in October 2018. The new parents, who welcomed daughter Kingsley Rose Brown a year after tying the knot, are a match made in, well, heaven. (We had to!)

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

Husband and wife since March 2018, they've been one of the music industry's favorite couples for years, probably due to their killer style and the sweet songs they've written for one another. With son Hayes Andrew Hurd's birth in March 2020, they've got even more to sing about.

John Shearer/WireImage
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer

Sweethearts since college, the American Idol judge and his wife have been through some high-highs and low-lows since tying the knot in 2006. But through it all, they've stuck together and become ultimate couple goals. They have two sons, Thomas Boyer Bryan and Tatum Christopher Bryan.

Mike Pont/WireImage
Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams Paisley

The "Celebrity" singer fell in love with the Father of the Bride actress back in 2001, and they walked down the aisle two years later. They share two sons, William Huckleberry and Jasper Warren.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Dierks Bentley and Cassidy Black

The country star and his wife wed in 2005 and are parents to two daughters, Evalyn Day and Jordan Catherine, and a son, Knox.

Instagram
Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler

Hunt has been making women swoon from the moment he came onto the country music scene, but sadly he's taken. The "Break Up in a Small Town" singer married the love of his life in 2017.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Chris and Morgane Stapleton

The "Traveller" singer and his favorite songwriting partner wed in 2007. They have five children together.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Married since 2005, Brooks and Yearwood continue to reign supreme as country music royalty. Yearwood is stepmother to her third husband's three daughters from his previous marriage.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans

The "I Hate Love Songs" singer and her Australian singer-songwriter husband quickly became one of country's hottest couples. They tied the knot in 2017 and have been making everyone envious of their love on every red carpet since.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook

The Little Big Town members have been married since 2006, and are parents to son Elijah.

John Shearer/WireImage
Charles Kelley and Cassie McConnell

The Lady A musician and his wife, a music rep, said "I do" in 2009 and share a son, Ward.

Instagram
Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker

The country pop star and her husband have been married since 2013, and share three kids together, Vivianne Rose, Eric Jr. and Forrest Bradley.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

The "Die a Happy Man" singer and his wife Lauren get the award for longest in love: He met his future wife in first grade. The two wed in 2012 and share three daughters, AdaWilla and Lennon.

Instagram
Hillary Scott and Chris Tyrrell

The Lady A singer and her drummer husband have been married since 2012 and are parents to daughter Eisele and twin girls Betsy and Emory.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Shawna and Keifer Thompson

The Thompson Square duo have been married since 1999 and share a son, Rigney.

Christopher Polk/ACMA2014/Getty Images for ACM
Eric Church and Katherine Church

The "Springsteen" crooner married his wife, who is a music publisher, in 2008. More than a decade later and they're still happily married with two boys named Boone and Tennessee.

Evan Agostini/Invision/A
Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr

These two are always "Burnin' It Down" whenever they hit the red carpet. The two have been married since 2015 and share a son, Memphis and a daughter, Navy Rome.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Brian Kelley and Brittney Marie Cole, Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Stommel

Date nights are double the fun for these two Florida Georgia Line musicians when their wives are by their sides.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Vince Gill and Amy Grant

The country star wed the Christian music artist in March 2000, meaning they've entered their third decade together. They share a daughter, Corrina.

TheImageDirect.com
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin

The couple have kept their relationship extremely private, but the "Settling Down" singer revealed she and the NYPD officer "got hitched" in a surprise wedding on Jan. 26, 2019.

The 54th Annual CMA Awards air Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

Inside the Truly Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

2
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian & Family Reacted to Larsa Pippen Tell-All Interview

3

Jason Momoa Was "Completely in Debt" After Being Killed Off GOT

4

Trista Sutter Says Producers Had Storylines for Her Bachelorette Party

5

How Corey Gamble Cemented His Place in America's Most Famous Family