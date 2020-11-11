Need Some Fitspo? Stars' Favorite Workouts Revealed

Related : Amanda Kloots Shows Full Body Workout With Resistance Band

Celebs be up in the living room working on their fitness.

Over the last eight months, all of us have had to adjust to being in our homes way more than usual—including trading our barre studios for our basements or gym memberships for online classes. And stars like Kate Hudson, JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Maggie Q have also had to shift their wellness routines after the Coronavirus pandemic.

Some preferred workouts? Hikes, going on long runs, virtual Pilates sessions and good old-fashioned sex. Yes, really.

E! News asked celebs to reveal their favorite way to break a sweat right now, including Whitney Port's go-to online instructors and Lana Condor discovering virtual reality is secretly one of the hardest workouts.