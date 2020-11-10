Feel Good Fashion: The Outnet x Laura Bailey Collection Benefits Save the Children

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Laura Bailey's collaboration with The Outnet's Iris & Ink label is here! And just in time for the holidays!
The limited-edition capsule collection features eight designs, each carefully crafted to mirror the British model and photographer's style as well as her love of vintage fashion, photography and film.
"From my first sketches and mood boards through to the shoot, I wanted the collection to reflect both my real life and my fantasies, with each look designed to work dressed up or down, to be worn your way," Laura revealed to E! News. "Layered up or stripped back, these are the key pieces I want to wear now."
The collection includes five dresses, a jumpsuit and a pantsuit, all of which are crafted in a contemporary palette of black and navy, allowing you to go from day to night effortlessly and in style. Most importantly, the collaboration is also giving back to Save the Children, a global charity near and dear Laura, who is a long-time ambassador. 10% of retail sales will help protect and educate children in the toughest places to survive.
"I love the idea of knowing that by treating yourself to a beautiful party dress or timeless velvet trouser suit you are also supporting the most vulnerable," the model shared. "For me, this makes this collection an even more personal and important project. An experience to cherish and celebrate."
Luckily you don't have to wait to give back in style, Laura Bailey's collaboration with The Outnet is here. Check out all the contemporary yet classic styles below!
The Catherine Satin-Paneled Crepe Dress
"This dress is my dream of Paris—sophisticated, timeless and a little bit mysterious," Laura said of The Catherine Dress.
The Lauren Satin-Trimmed Velvet Blazer
This stunning blazer promises to get you a ton of compliments. The velvet and satin combination is not only perfect for the holidays, it will take you from work to date night in no time.
The Lauren Satin-Trimmed Velvet Slim-Leg Pants
"An easy, deconstructed version of my favorite boyish trouser suits," the model said of the tuxedo-inspired Lauren blazer and pants.
The Josephine Gathered Two-Tone Satin Midi Dress
This vintage-inspired dress features fluttering cap sleeves and a flattering waist-inching sash and tiered hem.
The Isabella Velvet Dress
Inspired by Italy's picturesque Amalfi Coast and Rome, this velvet dress embodies Laura's elegant nature. And most importantly, it has pockets!
The Anouk Velvet-Trimmed Pleated Point D'espirit Dress
"It makes you want to dance—my ultimate date night/party dress," the British writer said about The Anouk Dress.
The Edie Wrap-Effect Satin-Trimmed Crepe Mini Dress
"I'd wear this on holiday with a sandal or to a winter party under a huge faux fur," Laura suggested of The Edie Dress.
The Grace Satin-Trimmed Cady Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
"Sleek and understated, a jumpsuit is my default favorite look," Laura said of The Grace Jumpsuit.
