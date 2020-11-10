Feel Good Fashion: The Outnet x Laura Bailey Collection Benefits Save the Children

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Laura Bailey's collaboration with The Outnet's Iris & Ink label is here! And just in time for the holidays!

The limited-edition capsule collection features eight designs, each carefully crafted to mirror the British model and photographer's style as well as her love of vintage fashion, photography and film.

"From my first sketches and mood boards through to the shoot, I wanted the collection to reflect both my real life and my fantasies, with each look designed to work dressed up or down, to be worn your way," Laura revealed to E! News. "Layered up or stripped back, these are the key pieces I want to wear now."