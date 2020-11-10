Netflix's New Christmas Home Makeover Series Looks Like It’ll Put the Biggest Smile on Your Face

Related : "Love Actually" Is Our Go-To Holiday Rom-Com: E! News Rewind

Every so often a trailer comes along that will you have you wondering, what the hell is this?

And this week, that trailer is for Netflix's Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas. Yes, the streaming service is gearing up to release seasonal movies and holiday-themed shows like Dash & Lily, Operation Christmas Drop and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, all of which will bring a little more joy to your day. But something tells us their latest non-scripted series is going to get all the buzz.

As the name implies, Holiday Home Makeover follows Benjamin Bradley (a.k.a. Mr. Christmas), a seasoned interior designer who indeed is enamored by all things Christmas. In the series, he'll work with a close-knit team of experts (or "elves," as he calls them) to transform the homes of deserving people into Santa Claus-approved oases. And from the looks of the trailer, the series is what you'd get if The Home Edit, Queer Eye and Tidying Up with Marie Kondo all had a baby with a Christmas tree.