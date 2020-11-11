The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah on Racism, Leaving the Mormon Church & More

Shah says she has been on the receiving end of racism. She's also had to have difficult conversations about race with people who are more conservative and close-minded in Salt Lake City.

"Here in Utah there's a saying, ‘They're the nicest racists you'll ever meet here in Utah,' and the reason why people say that is because it's not like Alabama or down South where they will just tell you to your face, where my kids have been called the N-word to their face, where it's just right in your face like in the South," she said. "Racism is prevalent but I feel like they take it in a much more ignorant fashion where it's like, 'Oh wait, I didn't know that me saying this would be so offensive.' It's like they say it to your face but with a smile type thing. So there's been a lot of conversations. I was that mom that was running to the principal's office because I didn't appreciate someone calling my son 'chocolate boy' on the playground or just things like that where other parents didn't see the real issue with it or they thought it was harmless and it's like, 'No, it's not. It's offensive.'"