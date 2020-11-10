See Rob Kardashian's Sweet Birthday Tribute to Daughter Dream

Daddy's little girl.
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Rob Kardashian took to Instagram and paid tribute to his daughter Dream Kardashian in honor of her fourth birthday. Alongside three separate photos of the Kardashian kid, Rob wrote the same message, making it clear that Dream brought "so much happiness" to his life.
The Arthur George founder wrote, "Happy Birthday to my baby girl!! I am so Proud of the sweet and smart girl that you are! Thank You for bringing so much Happiness to my Life :) Daddy Loves You"
As E! readers may recall, Rob and ex Blac Chyna welcomed Dream Renée into the world on Nov. 10, 2016. While the couple is no longer together, they are dedicated to co-parenting their daughter.
In typical Kardashian fashion, Rob's social media tribute wasn't the only one the youngster received. Of course, "Lovey" Kris Jenner had plenty of kind things to say about Dream on her birthday.
"Happy Birthday to my beautiful sweet kind smart amazing funny birthday girl!!!!" the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch started off. "I love you Dream girl and I couldn't be more proud of you and I so enjoy watching you grow up."
The tribute included many photos of Dream spending quality time with her cousins Stormi Webster, True Thompson and Chicago West.
She continued, "We are so blessed to have you in our big amazing wonderful family and that God chose me to be your Grandmother!!! I love you so much my precious girl."
Earlier this month, Kris gave a rare update on Rob, who is slowly returning to the spotlight. After Rob appeared on Kim Kardashian's Keeping Up With the Kardashians birthday special, Kris told Cheryl Burke and AJ McLean on iHeartRadio's Pretty Messed Up that her only son is doing "really great."
"His daughter Dream is great and he's so in love with that kid," Kris noted. "He's such a great dad and you never know—you have kids, they grow up, they have their kids—and you just don't know how somebody is going to be as a parent but he's just... wow."
She further raved, "He really is amazing."
Thus, we're certain Rob's making Dream's fourth birthday a special one.
For a closer look at Dream's cutest pics, scroll through the images below.
