See Why Saweetie Thinks Carole Baskin Is a Lowkey "Gangster"

She's tapping in to give her take on all her favorite celebs nominated for a 2020 PCA!
Saweetie vibes to the beat of her own drum, which is just one of the reasons she earned a Best New Artist of 2020 nod at this year's E! People's Choice Awards. A true icon knows that you have to give props where props are do, which is why Saweetie sat down with E! to share a few of her other favorite PCAs nominees.
Tiger King fever swept the nation earlier this year, and even Saweetie fell in love with some of the stars, including Carole Baskin.
"She's a gangster to me. A lowkey one," the rapper shared as part of E!'s Celeb Stan Club video series. "Because she just be handling her business. You know we on TV I don't want to say too much. I don't want to encourage any type of behavior, but she handled her business and I love when a woman handles her business."
Saweetie also loves the social personalities as well. She's obsessed with Beauty Influencer of 2020 nominee Bretman Rock.
"Well, for one, he's Filipino like me," she shared. "He does like some things in his living room and they get super crazy sometimes. So I definitely love his living room chronicles."
Beyond his wild and crazy antics, Saweetie loves that Bretman always manages to be a kind human being and uses his platform to give back and encourage people.
"I really love his confidence. I really love how sweet and nice he is," she explained. "It's great when you're an influencer, but what makes you a bomb influencer is when you have a good heart. Every time I run into him he's just super cool."
If you're wondering what movies she's digging this year, she's a big fan of one particular film for a very special reason. "I love Birds of Prey because I'm on the soundtrack," she revealed about the Margot Robbie-nominated film.
"Not only that," she joked. "I'm a big fan of Harley Quinn and the comics. I dressed up as her last Halloween."
Beyond her own music, Saweetie is also a big fan of Justin Bieber. "Justin Bieber can sing. I can't sing like that," she revealed. "My boo is also on the song 'Intentions.' I love that it was such a breath of fresh air. I love the video. I just liked that Justin and Quavo were sending a positive message towards women letting them know that they have goodwill behind the actions that they're giving them."
You can hear more Saweetie on her new song "Back to the Streets" feat Jhene Aiko.
Don't forget to tune into the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards this Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. to see if Saweetie and more of your favorite artists will be taking home a PCAs trophy!