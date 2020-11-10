Zendaya Shares How She's Preparing Her Young Nieces To Change The World

Zendaya exudes hope and positivity for her generation.
During an Elle interview, conducted by her Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet, the Emmy Award winner discussed having hope in her peers, activists and "the people who are out there on the streets doing the work" and even the younger end of the Gen-Z spectrum.
"There is so much hope in young people, and when I say young people, I do mean myself—people my own age—but I also mean younger," the 24-year-old explained. "These really young kids are so smart and have such a clear understanding and plan for how they want this world to change."
She continued, "Even my little nieces! They are so aware, and I mean, I can take credit for some of that, because I've been schooling them. But they also have their own point of view. We have discussions about [the world]. They know what's up, and they want to be part of that change."
Zendaya—who is also the youngest Emmy winner in its 72-year history for her role as Rue in HBO's Euphoria—also shared what keeps her hopeful for the future and brings her happiness.
"I experience moments of joy when I'm able to create art and be involved in projects that I connect to deeply," she said, "whether it be Euphoria or Malcolm & Marie, the movie I shot during quarantine with [Euphoria creator] Sam Levinson."
Zendaya added, "Another thing that gives me joy is seeing people's responses to my work. With Euphoria, it's been incredibly moving to see how people connected to what Sam has written. I've heard so many beautiful stories about addiction and recovery, and that brings me hope."