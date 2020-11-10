Matt James’ Season of The Bachelor Officially Has a Premiere Date

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Last month, Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron (Matt's BFF) shared his thoughts about Matt's run on the show. After saying he "dodged a bullet" by staying clear of Clare's season, he also joked about Matt's ability to find the one.

"Knowing Matt, he could still come out single, who knows," he said. "But I think he'll have a fiancé. I think this will be everything that we want and hope and haven't gotten in a while in this franchise, it seems like. You know?"

Tyler continued, "From what I've seen and what I've read up on, he's got an amazing cast of women and so it'll be very hard for him to leave, you know, without one. I think he's gonna be all goo-goo gaga in love when he's back and I'm gonna have to shake him a little bit, like, ‘Hey, where's Matt at?' You know? But we'll see what happens."

While the official lineup of women for The Bachelor hasn't been announced, ABC recently shared 43 women who might end up vying for Matt's heart. Let the Googling begin!