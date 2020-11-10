Your Monday Cheat Sheet

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals He Burned His Beard and Eyelashes Off in Explosive Barbecue Accident

During a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel admitted to burning off a lot of body hair in a barbecuing accident. Keep scrolling to watch him relive the scary moment.

Talk about getting lit for the holidays. 

During a Nov. 10 sit-down interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel shared a scary (and slightly embarrassing) barbecue story from the Fourth of July.

"I did a very stupid thing. I turned the gas on on the grill and then I went for a little walk to look for matches," the Jimmy Kimmel Live host explained to Ellen DeGeneres. "And then when I came back, I thought, ‘Hm, I should open the lid and air this thing out. Maybe turn it off and start over again.' And then I thought, ‘No, I'm not gonna do that. What I'll do is I'll light this paper on fire and throw it into the grill.'"

He continued, "And I did that and there was a massive explosion in my face. And I burned my beard off and my eyebrow off and my eyelashes off and some other hair." 

Ellen then displayed photos of Jimmy's singed sideburn and arm hair that look burnt to a crisp.

"They say I'm lucky," Jimmy laughed, "but it didn't feel like a luck stroke when it happened." However, this isn't some one-off experience for the late night host. He has a history of not mishaps around his grill.  

"I do this once every 12 years," the 52-year-old admitted. "Many years ago, I was wearing a tie as I was lighting the grill and I burned my whole tie off. It was just a black strip of nothing. I'm not careful, that's the thing."

Ellen pointed out the true fact of the matter: "You're an excellent chef, but you're a horrible barbecuer."

