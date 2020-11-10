Kristen Bell Reveals the Real Reason Why She Won't Show Her Kids' Faces on Social Media

Related : Kristen Bell's Kids Know All the "Frozen 2" Secrets

When it comes to their daughters, there's a limit to just how much Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard will share with the world.

While the superstars have become known for detailing their heartfelt—and hilarious—family moments online, they've also learned where to draw the line. As fans may recall, Bell, 40, and Shepard, 45—who are parents to Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5—helped spearhead the "No Kids Policy," which helps to protect celebrity children from paparazzi. Additionally, on the rare occasion they do post a picture of their girls on social media, the couple shields their daughters' faces from the camera.

"My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye. I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken," Bell explains in an exclusive preview of her new Romper cover story. "I don't know them yet. I don't know if they will want that. So I really don't have the right to choose for them."