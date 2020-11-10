Your Monday Cheat Sheet

Everything You Need to Know This Week
Carrie Ann Inaba Gives Kaitlyn Bristowe a Standing Ovation on Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars heads into the semi-finals as Kaitlyn Bristowe and Carrie Ann Inaba head out of their feud.

Another week of Dancing With the Stars, another nonsense bottom two. 

That show with the dancing stars aired yet another episode this week with a baffling bottom two. Yes, AJ McLean got the lowest score of the night for his main dance, but with help from the dance-off, he only had the second lowest score of the night. Johnny Weir got a perfect score for his main dance, tying with Kaitlyn Bristowe at the head of the pack. 

And yet AJ and Johnny found themselves in the bottom two. AJ went home, but Johnny almost went home with three 10s. How does that make any sense? It doesn't, and neither does this show, but we're still here every week and we will be until they crown a winner We would have even put Johnny right up there with a fair chance of being that winner if not for these bottom two shenanigans. 

photos
Dancing With the Stars' 10 Biggest Feuds

In better news, Kaitlyn and Carrie Ann Inaba made up after some criticism of Carrie Ann's judging, at least according to the fact that Carrie Ann gave Kaitlyn a 10 for her Britney Spears tango. Last week, Carrie Ann said she was being "bullied" for harshly judging Kaitlyn, but this week, she stood up and handed Kaitlyn a standing ovation. 

"I know it's been a rough couple weeks, but I have to say...I just gotta give you a standing ovation," Carrie Ann said. "We push you because we want you to reach your ultimate...Everything about it was amazing." 

Kaitlyn and Artem Chigvintsev even got a hug from their new favorite judge, and all appears to be well in DWTS land, aside from a perfect score in the bottom two. Keep up with all the scores below!

ABC/Laretta Houston
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 22 points 
Week 3: 23 points
Week 4: 25 points
Week 5: 27 points
Week 6: 27 points
Week 7: 24 points
Week 8: 25 + 3 points
Week 9: 30 points

Total: 226 out of 275

ABC/Laretta Houston
Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 29 points
Week 6: 22 points
Week 7: 27 points
Week 8: 27 + 3 points
Week 9: 30 points

Total: 222 points out of 275

ABC/Laretta Houston
Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 21 points 
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 26 points
Week 6: 26 points
Week 7: 30 points
Week 8: 27 + 3 points
Week 9: 27 + 2 points

Total: 230 out of 275

ABC/Laretta Houston
Justina Machado and Sasha Farber

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 21 points
Week 3: 19 points 
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 24 points
Week 6: 27 points
Week 7: 26 points
Week 8: 27 + 2 points
Week 9: 24 + 2 points 

Total: 215 out of 275

ABC/Laretta Houston
Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 15 points 
Week 3: 18 points 
Week 4: 28 points
Week 5: 24 points
Week 6: 18 points 
Week 7: 27 points
Week 8: 25 + 2 points
Week 9: 27 + 2 points

Total: 207 out of 275

ABC/Laretta Houston
Nelly and Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 16 points 
Week 2: 18 points
Week 3: 18 points
Week 4: 21 points 
Week 5: 24 points
Week 6: 24 points
Week 7: 27 points 
Week 8: 21 + 2 points
Week 9: 24 points 

Total: 195 out of 275

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 19 points 
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 24 points 
Week 6: 27 points
Week 7: 26 points
Week 8: 24 + 3 points
Week 9: 23 + 2 points 

Total: 211 out of 275

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 13 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 22 points
Week 5: 19 points
Week 6: 24 points 
Week 7: 26 points
Week 8: 24 + 2 points

Total: 170 out of 243

ABC/Laretta Houston
WITHDRAWN: Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 21 points
Week 5: 24 points 
Week 6: 25 points 
Week 7: 25 points

Total: 153 out of 210

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 19 points
Week 2: 16 points
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 24 points 
Week 5: 26 points
Week 6: 27 points
Week 7: 22 points 

Total: 155 out of 210

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd

Week 1: 17 points
Week 2: 18 points
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 22 points 
Week 5: 21 points
Week 6: 21 points

Total: 121 out of 180

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 20 points 
Week 3: 20 points
Week 4: 21 points
Week 5: 19 points

Total: 98 out of 150

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 15 points
Week 4: 21 points 

Total: 72 out of 120

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 11 points
Week 2: 16 points 
Week 3: 12 points

Total: 39 out of 90

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Charles Oakley and Emma Slater

Week 1: 12 points
Week 2: 15 points 

Total: 27 points 

