Teresa Giudice Has a New Boyfriend! Learn About the Man Who Won Her Over After Joe Giudice Divorce

As Teresa Giudice once said in her Bravo taglines, "These days, I don't throw punches. I roll with them."

And that's exactly what the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is doing because she has officially moved on from her 20-year relationship with Joe Giudice.

"Excited to reveal my new boyfriend," she captioned her Facebook post on Monday, Nov. 9.

And while she kept details to herself, E! News has learned that she's dating businessman Luis "Louie" Ruelas. A source explains their romance is still very new.

So who is the Bravolebrity's new man? According to Page Six, Luis is the co-founder of the ad-tech company Digital Media Solutions.

As stated in his bio, which the outlet discovered before it disappeared from the website, he has worked in the digital space for quite some time and even launched his first business in New York City at the age of 19.