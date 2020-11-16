People's Choice AwardsGrey's AnatomyKardashiansPhotosVideos
Exclusive

See the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Portrait Studio Pics of Demi Lovato and More Stars

These stars are ready for their close-up.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars came together in order to celebrate the best of film, TV, music and pop culture at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. Hosted by Demi Lovato, the award show drummed up an A-list attendance list.

In order to make the evening even more memorable, many of the show's presenters, performers and nominees stopped by the exclusive E! PCAs portrait studio to take some unforgettable pics. Their snaps are definitely must-sees!

First up, host and singer Demi Lovato looked red hot while posing in a sparkly number. Thanks to the portrait studio, we got a closer look at the Naeem Khan number.

Queer Eye's Karamo Brown also rocked the portrait studio as he donned a stunning pale pink suit. We love a man in pastels.

Oh, and don't get us started on Sofia Carson's photo. She looked like a total Hollywood icon in her pic!

photos
People's Choice Awards 2020: See Every Star

See all the striking snaps from the exclusive E! People's Choice Awards portrait studio below. Oh, and stay tuned for more pics as we'll be updating the gallery all night long!

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, the portrait studio pics from the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards:

Sheryl Nields/E!
Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato was red hot in the portrait studio ahead of her hosting duties at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards.

Sheryl Nields/E!
Karamo Brown

Can you believe Karamo Brown looked this good at the E! People's Choice Awards? We can.

Sheryl Nields/E!
Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson oozed Hollywood glamour in this black, floor-length gown.

Sheryl Nields/E!
Kendrick Sampson

Just when we thought we couldn't love Insecure's Kendrick Sampson more, he went and pulled this striking look at the People's Choice Awards.

Sheryl Nields/E!
Giuliana Rancic

Talk about a red carpet maven! Giuliana Rancic looked just stunning in an animal-print dress at the E! People's Choice Awards.

Sheryl Nields/E!
Lauren Ash

Lauren Ash was definitely ready for her close up! The Superstore actress looked striking while posing in the portrait studio.

Sheryl Nields/E!
Nina Parker

E!'s Nina Parker looked like a superstar in this multi-colored number at the E! People's Choice Awards.

Sheryl Nields/E!
Brad Goreski

Brad Goreski is a natural in front of the camera. This was proven during his E! People's Choice Awards portrait studio moment.

Sheryl Nields/E!
Justin Sylvester

E!'s Justin Sylvester looked like a model posing in the portrait studio.

Sheryl Nields/E!
Erin Lim

Cute and coy! Erin Lim showed off her striking look in the portrait studio.

Sheryl Nields/E!
Nat Perez

Bow down to the bow! Nat Perez rocked a bold bow on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Sheryl Nields/E!
Little Black Number

Ooh la la! Tanya Rad wore a little black number at the PCAs.

What was your favorite photo from this year's People's Choice Awards. Be sure to let us know!

What was your favorite photo from this year's People's Choice Awards. Be sure to let us know!

