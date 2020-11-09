Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Are Expecting Baby No. 2

It's a party of four!

Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife Nicolette Robinson shared an exciting announcement on Monday, Nov. 9. The longtime couple revealed they're expecting their second child, a baby boy.

This will mark the pair's first son. In 2017, the duo welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Lucille Ruby.

"Lots of reasons to celebrate over here," the Broadway star shared on Instagram. "Lots of reasons for hope too. Baby boy and mama are doing swell. Praying for him and all the little ones on the way! The new class!! ... We'll make it right for you."

Nicolette shared the same sentiments in a heartwarming post about her pregnancy. "Sweet baby boy, we cannot wait to meet you," she wrote. "More reasons to love, to live, to connect, to pave the way for you and other little ones arriving in this world. We love you."